WALLACE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is hoping the Idaho Transportation Department will put up cones and drop the speed limit in a construction zone near Wallace, ID after he was involved in a crash in the area.
Thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, although Casey Folda says he totaled his truck and camp trailer. He says this construction zone poses a threat to public safety.
“I hadn’t seen a car coming for us for a long time, and just decided to pass the semi that was in front of me, and then there was a semi coming straight at us,” Folda said.
And it was all caught on dash cam. You can see that Folda was traveling in the temporary westbound lane when he side-swiped a semi.
“I couldn’t go right because this semi was slowing down with me. We went to the left and semi coming at as went between me and the other semi,” Folda said.
Folda, his wife, and kids were on their way to go camping in Montana last Friday when the crash occurred. Everyone in the accident walked away uninjured, but it did total his truck and camper, and the semi traveling westbound received damages to the side of its trailer.
Fast forward to Thursday, another crash happened in the same area, except this time it was fatal.
A Toyota van collided head-on with a Kenworthy dump trailer which then sparked a wildfire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The 72-year-old Toyota driver was pronounced deceased on scene and his 69-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital.
Folda says both crashes could have been prevented with sticky cones, rather than a double line.
“The biggest thing that we were told was that they pulled the cones because they didn’t have enough manpower to fix them every day. So they pulled them, drew a double yellow line and it really isn’t enough,” Folda said.
Traffic was backed up Thursday for several hours. We heard from people who were waiting on the interstate for up nine hours.
Thursday night around 8:45 p.m. you could still see traffic backed up to the top of Lookout Pass which is nearly ten miles away from where the crash happened.
Folda says he simply thought he was out of the construction zone, when in fact he wasn’t.
“I drive that road three times a month at least. I got complacent, but when you come right out of Wallace, it just opens up, and I hadn’t seen a car coming towards us for a while,” Folda said.
KHQ reached out to the IITD several times Friday to see if anything adjustments in that area will be made, but we have yet to hear back from them.