OROFINO, Idaho - Early Monday morning of Jan. 31, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to Harmony Heights Loop Rd to handle an intoxicated, aggressive male with a knife.
While initially unable to find the man upon arrival, deputies located him outside a residence, still armed.
According to the release, the man began to act aggressively towards two Clearwater deputies with the weapon. Verbal commands to cease were ignored, and deadly force was used.
The OIS is being investigated by Lewiston Police Department. The name of the man has not been released at this time.