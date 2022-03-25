John Dalton, a 55-year-old arrested after the suspicious murder of his longtime partner 56-year-old Tina Swor, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her Monday afternoon.
Dalton was arrested last August in Benewah County after Swor was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge but had it reduced to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal, the Spokesman-Review reported.
“I knew Tina Swor, I killed Tina Swor. I shot her,” Dalton said in the hearing, according to court minutes.
Dalton's sentencing is set for July 1. prosecutors will recommend he be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison per his plea deal.