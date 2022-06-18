Meridian man dies in Valley County motorcycle accident

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that ended fatally on Saturday, June 18 just before 1 p.m.
According to the release, a 26-year-old man from Meridian was driving a 2022 Ducati motorcycle east on Warm Lake Rd., just past Stolle Meadows Rd. when he drove off the road and down a 20-foot deep embankment.
The man was transported by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center. Despite efforts of first responders and medical staff, the driver succumbed to his injuries. He had been wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigations by ISP at this time.
