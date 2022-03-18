KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday.
Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
The Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit began a larger search, focusing on the south side of I-90. Burchfield's body was located in heavy brush on a steep embankment.
Detectives do not believe her death to be suspicious based on their initial investigation.