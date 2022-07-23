NORTH FORK, Idaho - The Salmon-Challis National Forest Service (NFS) announced level 3 evacuations after the Moose Fire that killed two firefighters on Thursday grew an additional 5,000 acres over night, ballooning to nearly 29,000 acres by Saturday morning.

In an update on Friday evening, the NFS stated all national forest lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Colbalt ranger districts of the Samoln-Challis National Forest were closed, with the exception of:

NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road;

NFSR #076 Moccasin/Napias Creek Road;

NFSR #156 Twin Creek Road;

NFSR #020 Ridge Road south of its junction with NFSR #002 Leesberg Stage Road (north of the junction closed);

NFST #6152 Owl Creek Trail.

Lemhi County also alerted residents in the area from Tower Creek to North Fork has risen from level 2 evacuation ("SET") to level 3 ("GO NOW!"). Inidan Creek, and Fairgrounds from Tower Creek on the west side of the river remain in level 2 evacuation.

A pilot car is escorting the public along Salmon River Rd. between North Fork and the Boy Scout camp so long as conditions allow. An alternative route at Williams Creek Rd. to Deep Creek and north at Panther Creek is also recommended. The route is long and unpaved, NFS warns, and drivers should be prepared for heavy traffic and stay on the most travelled roadways.

NFS says red flag weather conditions increased fire activity on Friday, but firefighters north of the Salmon River succeeded in holding a line built over the last several days. Overnight, the fire burned west as far as Kayak Camp and reaching the west bank of the river in the North Fork area.