SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has bloomed to 48,534 acres as of Sunday, July 31. As of the morning update, is only 21 percent contained, and is expected to burn through at least Aug. 30.
In the morning update, the U.S. National Forest Service (NFS) stated investigation has revealed the cause of the wildfire to be human-caused. The exact cause is still unknown, and investigation is on-going.
The region is facing extreme fire danger, as hot and dry weather, low humidity, and winds create hazardous conditions. On the west front, the fire is progressing as much as a mile per day, while the east side moves south and has crossed into Comet Gulch.
With even lower humidity, hotter temperatures, and stronger winds, NFS says they're preparing for even greater growth today. NFS also warns pyrocumulus clouds may form, and the Moose fire may create its own weather for short periods.
As the fire continues to spread, crews are focusing on structure and resource protection, as well as confinement and containment strategies.
On Thursday, July 21, two helicopter pilots crashed and died while responding to the fire. Currently, Great Basin Team 2, a Type 1 incident team, is managing the response. More than 970 personnel are working to get the fire under control.
For daily updates on the wildfire response, you can visit the Inciweb page, or the Salmon-Challis NFS Facebook page, where daily reports are shared.
Evacuation
The following evacuation warnings are in place:
Level 3 (Go!) - Zone 2, which is both sides of US-93 from Tower Creek to North Fork
Level 2 (Set) - Zones 7, 8, and 1, including Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon River Rd. and Tower Creek to Carmen, west of Salmon River
Level 1 (Ready) - All other zones
Check the Lehmi County website for updates on evacuation statuses, and to sign up for CodeRED alerts for fire information.
Closures and Restrictions
Stage I fire restrictions are in place, as are numerous closures of roads, trails, and surrounding areas. Check HERE for the full list of closures.
Violation of the fire restriction is punishable with fines up to $5,000 for individuals ($10,000 for organizations), imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Trespassers into closed areas may also face fines up to $5,000 ($10,000 for organizations), imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Smoke and Air Quality
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality alert for Lehmi County until Monday at 3 p.m.
Due to more smoke from overnight burning and winds directing smoke to the Carmen/Salmon area, the air quality has been flagged as moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Late in the day, periods will of unhealthy air will be observed, with smoke from California and British Columbia fires adding to the haze.
DEQ says southerly winds on Monday should post smoke away from most forecast areas, except for North Fork, which is expected to remain at moderate to unhealthy conditions at times.