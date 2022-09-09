SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is now among the largest wildfires actively burning in the United States, having grown to a massive 125,059 acres in size.
Reported on the afternoon of July 17, the fire is believed to be human-caused. Investigation remains ongoing to determine the exact origin. Tragically, two firefighters working the blaze died in a helicopter crash on July 21.
On Friday, Sept. 9, the fire was estimated to be 35% contained. A growth of 15,000 acres Wednesday night prompted evacuations of nearby zones, and crews began work on contingency lines along the west edge of Salmon.
Several water pumps, five log decks, and some portable water storage tanks (also called "pumpkins") were lost in the blaze, but no further firefighters were injured.
The estimated containment date is Oct. 31, though it is subject to change depending on changing conditions.
Evacuations
Level 3 ("LEAVE NOW!"):
- Beartrack Mine
- Leesburg Area
- Zone 1 - Fairgrounds to Tower Creek
- Zone 11 - Fairgrounds to Moor Creek Rd.
Level 2 (Get Set):
- Zone 12 - Upper Fairmont to Hayhook Dr.
- Zone 13 - 16th St. to Pollard Cr. (Leesburg/Blackrock)
Level 1 (Get Ready):
- Zone 2 - Tower Creek to North Fork
- Zone 3 - North Fork to Hughes Creek on west side of HWY
- Zone 4 - North Fork to Hughes Creek on east side of HWY
- Zone 5 - Hughes Creek to Twin Creeks on west side of HWY
- Zone 6 - Hughes Creek to Twin Creeks on east side of HWY
- Zone 7 - North fork to Cadigan
- Zone 8 - Cadigan to Pine Creek Bridge Crossing
- Zone 9a - Pine Creek Bridge and Owl Creek area
- Zone 9b - Owl Creek Crossing west to Ebenezer
- Zone 10 - Ebenezer to Corn Creek
- Zone 14 - Trail Creek north to Confluence of Panther Creek
See the full evacuation map HERE.
A shelter for evacuated residents has been set up with beds, showers, and meals for evacuees. Call 208-756-3324 for more info.
Residents with animals needing placement can call Tommie and Paul Palmer at 208-940-0220.
Closures
All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Colbalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest are closed. For details, see the order HERE.
Note: The main Salmon River is open. River access and recreation sites along NFSR #030 Salmon River Road are also open. The following National Forest System Roads (NFSR) and Trails (NFST) are open:
- NFSR #030 Salmon River Road
- NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road
- NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road
- NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road
Last updated: Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.
The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has bloomed to 48,534 acres as of Sunday, July 31. As of the morning update, is only 21 percent contained, and is expected to burn through at least Aug. 30.
In the morning update, the U.S. National Forest Service (NFS) stated investigation has revealed the cause of the wildfire to be human-caused. The exact cause is still unknown, and investigation is on-going.
The region is facing extreme fire danger, as hot and dry weather, low humidity, and winds create hazardous conditions. On the west front, the fire is progressing as much as a mile per day, while the east side moves south and has crossed into Comet Gulch.
With even lower humidity, hotter temperatures, and stronger winds, NFS says they're preparing for even greater growth today. NFS also warns pyrocumulus clouds may form, and the Moose fire may create its own weather for short periods.
As the fire continues to spread, crews are focusing on structure and resource protection, as well as confinement and containment strategies.
On Thursday, July 21, two helicopter pilots crashed and died while responding to the fire. Currently, Great Basin Team 2, a Type 1 incident team, is managing the response. More than 970 personnel are working to get the fire under control.
For daily updates on the wildfire response, you can visit the Inciweb page, or the Salmon-Challis NFS Facebook page, where daily reports are shared.
Evacuation
The following evacuation warnings are in place:
Level 3 (Go!) - Zone 2, which is both sides of US-93 from Tower Creek to North Fork
Level 2 (Set) - Zones 7, 8, and 1, including Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon River Rd. and Tower Creek to Carmen, west of Salmon River
Level 1 (Ready) - All other zones
Check the Lehmi County website for updates on evacuation statuses, and to sign up for CodeRED alerts for fire information.
Closures and Restrictions
Stage I fire restrictions are in place, as are numerous closures of roads, trails, and surrounding areas. Check HERE for the full list of closures.
Violation of the fire restriction is punishable with fines up to $5,000 for individuals ($10,000 for organizations), imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Trespassers into closed areas may also face fines up to $5,000 ($10,000 for organizations), imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Smoke and Air Quality
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality alert for Lehmi County until Monday at 3 p.m.
Due to more smoke from overnight burning and winds directing smoke to the Carmen/Salmon area, the air quality has been flagged as moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Late in the day, periods will of unhealthy air will be observed, with smoke from California and British Columbia fires adding to the haze.
DEQ says southerly winds on Monday should post smoke away from most forecast areas, except for North Fork, which is expected to remain at moderate to unhealthy conditions at times.