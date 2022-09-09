Weather Alert

.Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND WESTERN PALOUSE... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Western Palouse * Winds: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The area of concern for the red flag warning is the Columbia Basin into the western Palouse region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&