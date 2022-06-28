COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Most of Idaho is projected to have a normal fire season through the end of September, according to Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley.
“We’re going to continue with a hot and dry period that is going to keep ramping up through August and the end of September,” Chief Riley said. “So we’re looking like it’s going to be a fairly normal fire season. Toward the end, it’s going to be a little bit heightened.
Chief Riley says the weather really played a big role in this year’s fire season.
“We had a lot of precipitation and cooler weather early on and I know that was welcomed by a lot of folks, me one of them. But with that it just pretty much delayed what we refer to as the green-up phase, so all of the foliage out there, the trees, ten-hundred thousand hour fuels.”
But as we get hotter and drier, the foliage will begin to dry out and that’s when we start to see some fires spark up.
According to Battalion Chief Brad Belmont, we’ve seen around five already.
“The human error side is the slash piles that aren’t properly dealt with,” Belmont said. “Residents burn them in the early spring, then come summer, they’re still extremely hot underneath and they will creep up and start a fire,” Belmont said.
Battalion Chief Belmont asks the public to educate themselves on prescribed burning beforehand. He also says to be safe this 4th of July.
“Have the adults there, dispose of the fireworks in a bucket of water and let them sit there. Don’t just throw them in the garbage or push them off into the weeds. Every year we run on the same thing.”