KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Electric states they're aware of a power outage affecting just under 1,400 residents at this time.
The estimated time for power to be restored is 5:05 p.m., though it may change.
To see the outage map, visit the Kootenai Electric website:
Outage Map | Kootenai Electric Cooperative (kec.com)
A few smaller outages in north Idaho and Washington have been reported from Avista as well, with fewer than 200 affected at this time.
Visit the Avista outage map to check on the status of outages.