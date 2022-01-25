COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - It was another quiet afternoon on N Mount Carrol St. until the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with Coeur d'Alene police, were called to an armed suicidal man near Dalton Elementary School.
According to a press release sent by KCSO, police were unable to de-escalate the situation and at approximately 5:26 p.m. sheriff’s say the man “brandished a weapon at the officers and deputies.” That’s when officers opened fire, according to the release.
A spokesperson for the CDA School District said that the school was nearly empty when the shots rang out and that all students and staff are safe. They added that faculty met to ensure they had resources to give students the support they need and to be there for those who need help processing what happened.
For neighbors, Monday night was a shock. Ty Bothwell said his wife has lived on that street for more than 25 years and nothing like this has ever happened.
“It was very intense the gunshot, you could tell it was very close to our house,” Bothwell said. “Again bullets, who knows where they are going, where they are pointing so I just hit the ground because that was a high-powered gun and I know that would have just blown through the house.”
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting and the suspect who was shot was transported to Kootenai Health. At this time the Sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect's condition or identity.