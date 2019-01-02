We all know Apple products are everywhere. But whether it’s a phone, a tablet, a MacBook, or an Apple TV, these scammers don’t discriminate. This scam is known as a phishing scam. They send it out to as many phone numbers as they can Apple or not and in hopes that someone falls for it.
The first thing you'll notice is that it’s a recorded voice. That should be a red flag for you. There's no way Apple would call using a generated voice.
In the voicemail, scammers left a phone number to call. So we went ahead and called it back only to get a busy dial tone. Apple tells me they don't initiate calls with customers.
According to the Better Business Bureau, you need to be wary of anyone claiming to be a big name tech company. The BBB also says not to trust your caller ID because scammers can easily spoof phone numbers. Finally an most importantly no matter what never give anyone remote access to your computer.
The good news is with these phishing scams is that there's an easy way to stay safe and that’s by not interacting with them at all. It can be tricky to know what's real and what's not. But if you're not sure look up the companies actual phone number online and call them back.