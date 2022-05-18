BOISE, Idaho - A contractor from Coeur d'Alene is settling for nearly $800,000 with Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden after being accused of malpractice.
Alexander Welstad runs NAA Partners, advertised as Mammoth Pole Builders. According to the AG's office, nearly 20 customers have filed complaints and reported over $790,000 in losses due to Welstad failing to complete work that had been paid for or using defective materials.
As part of the settlement, Welstad would have his Idaho contractor registration permanently revoked and would have to repay his customers. However, Welstad told the AG's office that he plans to file for bankruptcy, which would leave his financial obligations up to the bankruptcy court.
These type of complaints are becoming more common, according to Wasden's office. Here's some tips they provide to help people research the contractors they wish to hire and protect themselves from losses.
- Get contractor referrals from friends and family.
- Read the contractor’s business profile on the BBB’s website, paying particular attention to any unresolved complaints and negative customer comments.
- Check with the Attorney General’s Office for complaints and enforcement actions involving the contractor.
- Read consumer comments posted online and on social media.
- Get multiple bids for projects.
- Understand what information a contractor must disclose under Idaho Code § 48-525.
- Verify the contractor has liability and worker’s compensation insurance.
- Obtain a surety bond to cover potential losses, along with extended title insurance and a lien waiver to prevent unwarranted liens.
- Use an escrow agent to disburse funds to the contractor as work is completed.
- Obtain a list of the subcontractors who provided goods and services for the project.
- Keep an eye on the project’s progress and the work being done.