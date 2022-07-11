HAYDEN, Idaho - Fire danger in North Idaho moved to moderate Monday, right before a heatwave is predicted to hit the region.
With a moderate fire level, residents can only burn slash piles in a 5-by-5 foot diameter. You can still have recreational campfires as of right now, According to Northern Lakes Fire Deputy Marshal, Chris Larson.
“We’re a little bit later than normal. Usually right about now, we would be closing off burning outside other than recreational campfires and cooking fires,” Larson said.
And as the heat ramps up, all of the vegetation that has grown tall and thick this spring will begin to dry out.
“If people are out recreating, they need to make sure they’re four-wheelers, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles have spark arrestors, they’re not parking their vehicles when it’s rusting. They need to be on dirt when they’re parking their vehicles,” Larson said.
Larson says that residents should take a look at some of the unknown fire dangers that persist around their homes.
“Having a defensible space, keeping firewood at least 50 feet away from your home. If there’s a firestorm coming, winds are picking up, red flag warning, they’re forecasting there’s a high potential of fire danger, those are good times to go around your yard and make sure that you have combustible things that are 30 feet or closer to your home put away,” Larson said.
It’s not just fire danger that the authorities want to warn the public about. Even though we’re talking about hot temperatures, hypothermia can still occur on the cooler lakes in our area.
“About 30 minutes, get out, get dried off, get warmed up again, and cool off again. Just remember even though it’s going to be in the 90s, you can still die from hypothermia in our cold waters that we have here in North Idaho,” Larson said.
As of Monday, Lake Coeur d’Alene was 63 degrees, Lake Pend Oreille and Priest Lake are 60, and Hayden Lake was a frigid 59 degrees.