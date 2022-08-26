KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Some Kootenai County residents are voicing their concerns about books they say are too inappropriate to have in libraries.
This issue has arisen across North Idaho. Both the Boundary County Library Director and Coeur d'Alene Library Supervisor say they resigned because of it.
The president and founder of Panhandle Patriots, Viper, says some of the books that libraries have in Kootenai County are sexually graphic.
“I’ll tell you the difference. About the time that somebody put that material on my daughter - I’m a bird of a different feather - they would never do that again,” Viper said.
“It’s terrible. Anybody that has reached an age in maturity and of the age of consent - if they want to read that material so be it. But this material that is in there is straight-up child porn,” Viper said.
The Panhandle Patriots have created a document that has several graphic books, they say, are on the shelves of libraries.
KHQ’s North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, stopped by the Hayden and Coeur d'Alene Library to see if those books, laid out in the document, were there.
Of the 13 books found in the pamphlet, four either belonged to the Coeur d'Alene Library or the Hayden Library. A memoir called Gender Queer is currently at the Liberty Lake Library. Most in the pamphlet are in the adult sections, with a couple in young adult. None were in the children's section.
KHQ’s John Webb spoke to the Coeur d'Alene Library Director Michael Priest, and he says last year they had to formally review two books some patrons claimed were inappropriate.
“Yeah, that was their primary concern, that these were inappropriate materials in a children's library, based on themes of LGBTQ. It was something that they certainly had concerns about,” Priest said.
The two books Priest are talking about are Prince and Knight and The Hips on the Drag Queen.
A committee reviewed the two books and declared that they were appropriate. The patron later appealed, having the board of trustees take a look at it. They ultimately deemed that they were appropriate to display.
Priest says for his library, it’s important for all of the community to be reflected in their collection.
“We do have families who certainly want to see materials of this nature in our library. It reflects them, and I think that’s important,” Priest said.
Hayden Community Library Network Manager Roxanne Kalenborn says it’s ultimately up to the parent to be tracking what their child reads.
“Our policy says that it’s not for us to decide what a child is reading. A child needs their parent's permission to get a card and it is the parent's role what the child is reading and checking out from the library,” Kalenborn said.
Anybody can submit a review request to the library and we’re told it’ll go through a committee to determine if a book should be in a library.