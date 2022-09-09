SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - John Dalton, the North Idaho man who pled guilty to murdering his longtime partner, Tina Swor, was sentenced this morning.
The judge ordered 20 years to life, with the first 20 years being fixed.
More details about the sentencing, as well as comments from Swor's family, will air in our news show tonight at 5.
Last updated: Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m.
John Dalton, a 55-year-old arrested after the suspicious murder of his longtime partner 56-year-old Tina Swor, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her Monday afternoon.
Dalton was arrested last August in Benewah County after Swor was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge but had it reduced to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal, the Spokesman-Review reported.
“I knew Tina Swor, I killed Tina Swor. I shot her,” Dalton said in the hearing, according to court minutes.
Dalton's sentencing is set for July 1. prosecutors will recommend he be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison per his plea deal.