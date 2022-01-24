COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A man has been shot in an officer involved shooting near Dalton Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene. CDA Police say Monday afternoon on Jan. 24, Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies were sent to a home where an armed man was threatening to kill himself.
While deputies were negotiating with him, police helped put the school into lockdown and sent out a reverse 911 call to keep people out of the area.
For the next several hours, both deputies and officers say they kept talking with the man, who repeatedly said he was going to kill the officers, and threatened people at the school as well.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers say the man pointed an AR-type rifle at them, so both deputies and officers opened fire, shooting him multiple times. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but so far police aren't releasing his name or his condition.
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.
Moving forward, police say all the information about this situation will be coming from Idaho State Police, who have not shared anything else at the time of this writing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.