POST FALLS, Idaho - One is dead and another is in the hospital after what authorities believe was a domestic violence incident turned shooting.
Post Falls police were called to the 100 block of W. 16th to respond to reported gun shots. When they arrived, they found a female, still alive, with a gunshot wound to her head and a deceased male with similar injuries.
The female was reportedly awake and responsive and was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.
Post Falls detectives are investigating but believe it was domestic violence that escalated when the male attempted to shoot the female before turning the gun on himself.
Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.