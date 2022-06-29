BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - One person is dead and three others are missing after a speedboat crashed on the Pend Oreille River in Bonner County Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has six boats out on the water searching and has requested assistance from Idaho Fish and Game.
BCSO said the call came in around 7 p.m. last night.
KHQ is on the way to meet emergency crews' at the boat ramp on Old Thama Ferry Road east of Sawyer, Idaho.
