BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision late Saturday, July 17 resulted in one person injured and another dead just south of Bonners Ferry, Idaho State Police (ISP) reports, closing the roadway for over four hours while emergency crews responded.
 
Just after 10 p.m. on US-95, a 30-year-old woman from Cocolalla was driving north in a white Chevrolet Silverado when a Toyota Highlander headed south crossed the double yellow line and collided with her head on. 
 
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
 
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance, and ISP did not give her condition in their release. 
 
The 28-year-old Coeur d'Alene man driving the Highlander was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.
 
The incident remains under investigation, and the cause and circumstances leading up to the crash have not been released at this time. 
 

