POST FALLS, Idaho - An overturned camping trailer is blocking the I-90 at Spokane St. in Post Falls for eastbound traffic near exit 5.
I-90 EB: Road blocked from Exit 5 - Interstate 90 Business to Exit 6 - Seltice Way (Post Falls). Crash, Delays. https://t.co/82ufmIgQY6— Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) April 30, 2022
Traffic is backed up significantly at this time, and a detour is recommended.
Idaho 511 has not given an estimated time for reopening, and no information regarding cause or injury has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!