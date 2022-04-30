Idaho crash

Courtesy Jake Nielsen

POST FALLS, Idaho - An overturned camping trailer is blocking the I-90 at Spokane St. in Post Falls for eastbound traffic near exit 5. 

Traffic is backed up significantly at this time, and a detour is recommended. 

Idaho 511 has not given an estimated time for reopening, and no information regarding cause or injury has been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!