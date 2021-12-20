COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Crisis Standards of Care has been deactivated in the Panhandle Health District (PHD), the last Idaho district to be deactivated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW).
While health resources have become available in the district, officials said the number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals remains high and are still stressing the system.
The north Idaho district lagged behind the rest of the state's districts, which were all officially deactivated on Nov. 22. IDHW made the distinction that while the Crisis designation is deactivated, many hospitals in Idaho are still following contingency protocols based on the high number of COVID-19 patients.
“While this is good news for Idaho, we’re still watching the Omicron variant very closely because this is a precarious time,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again.”