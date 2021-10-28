Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing this afternoon and persisting into the evening: 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Creston, Ralston, Cheney, Airway Heights, Lamona, Harrington, Davenport, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&