Panhandle Health District (PHD) is now giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to select groups following recommendation from the CDC.
Those we received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago and are over 18 are eligible for a booster.
As long as six months has past since the patient's final or only shot, Moderna boosters are available for people over 65 or:
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
PHD will hold offsite vaccine clinics on multiple dates in November at Heyburn Elementary School and Forrest M. Bird Charter School Sandpoint. Dates, registration and information about onsite booster clinics can be found here.