SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) stated two people were rescued from a drowning in the Coeur d'Alene River on Saturday, July 2 by nearby citizens.
 
According to SCSO, reports came in that two people were floating down the river when they were caught up in a downed tree and immediately pulled underwater by the strong current. 
 
Passersby were able to rescue both of them quickly. One, an 11-year-old child, was wearing a life jacket at the time and was found conscious but shaken. The other, a 60-year-old woman, was found unconscious and not breathing. She was not wearing any water safety gear. The citizens began CPR, and the woman regained consciousness on scene before she was taken by Life Flight to Kootenai Hospital. The child was also transported via ambulance with his father as a precaution. 
 
SCSO deputies reported the river was very and very cold, only around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The NWS reports cold water shock will hit at 50-60 degrees, a serious and deadly event that can take the lives of even the most experienced swimmers.
 
Cold water shock is an automatic body response in humans which may cause a number reactions, including increased heartrate and blood pressure, fast breathing, uncontrolled gasping, and uncontrolled movements. It can last anywhere from 30 seconds to several minutes, but even one uncontrolled gasp that inhales water can end tragically. As many as 20 percent of people who experience it die in the first two minutes, with an average of 200 people dying each year due to cold water immersion. 
 
In Washington state, Rep. Peter Abbarno is working to pass a bill, called "Zack's Law" to honor Zachary Rager following his death from cold water shock, that would require state government agencies and local governments to post signs warning of drowning hazards when replacing or installing signs near dangerous water hazards.  It would also allow for public donations to fund the signs in specific locations known to attract visitors which would alert them of specific hazardous waterways. 
 
Many people aren't aware of how cold the water can be when the air temperature is nice and balmy. Far more are unaware of how dangerous cold water can be, especially when combined with fast moving currents and high waters. SCSO would like to alert recreationists to be aware of the conditions, stating, "The Coeur d'Alene River and St. Joe River are both very cold, very deep and have strong currents at this time."
 
SCSO also encourages the use of protective gear, such as a life jacket, when getting in the water. It could make all the difference.
 
Additionally, SCSO thanks the citizens who took quick actions and prevented a tragic outcome. 

