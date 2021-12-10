ROSE LAKE, Idaho - Idaho drivers are being asked to make room for snow plow crews after a driver crashed their pickup into a plow on I-90 Thursday night.
The crash happened near the Rose Lake exit when the pickup attempted to pass the plow on the right, failing to make room for the wing plow that juts out on the right side of the vehicle.
The Idaho Transportation Department said no one was injured but the plow did have to be taken out of service for several hours, which inevitably led to worse driving conditions. "Please, never pass a plow on the right," the department said.