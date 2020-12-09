OROFINO, Idaho - On Wednesday, Clearwater County Sheriff's office responded to a home in Orofino for a report of a dog attack.
Deputies said 58-year-old Kari Martin was attacked by a large Pit Bull and the dog had her pinned to the ground.
By the time Deputies arrived, another person had managed to pull the dog off of Martin and had it secured.
Deputies and ambulance personnel were able to give first aid to Martin and transport her to the Clearwater Valley Hospital.
Martin is currently recovering from serious injuries.
Deputies said the Pit Bull was euthanized at the request of the owner.
