  • Oliver Dingman

Courtesy North Idaho News

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A U-haul van filled with men in white masks and similar attire was detained by police on Garden Ave. off of Northwest Blvd., just a block away from the 6th annual Pride in the Park event.

No confirmation of the group's identity nor intent has been released at this time. It is unknown if the group is affiliated with the motorcycle club that organized a protest or not.

Video provided by the Facebook group North Idaho News shows the back of the truck being opened while an armed officer stands guard. The men then appeared to be ordered to lie on the ground with their hands up.

A press briefing is scheduled for later this afternoon. According to the announcement from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Higgins, large arrests were made.

