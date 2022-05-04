COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two teens were injured Monday night when a handgun discharged inside a Coeur d'Alene home.
Police Captain Dave Hagar said the teens suffered minor injuries from one gunshot and were being treated at Kootenai Health. Hagar said at least 7 teens, all juveniles, were at the home, near 1900 N. 8th Street, when the gun went off.
Captain Hagar said this it appears that the shooting was not intentional, but again, police continue their investigation.