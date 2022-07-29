PONDERAY, Idaho - Ponderay Police Department (PPD) is investigating an incident at the Home Depot on Thursday, July 21 that left one person with injuries requiring stitches.
According to a post, the incident occurred at the lumber entrance around 10:30 a.m. Security video was obtained, but the view was obstructed by a vehicle. However, it appears via the video that there may have been witnesses to the incident.
Currently, the case remains an active investigation into possible felony aggravated battery.
PPD is asking anyone who saw the event to contact Detective Kaufman by calling the office at 208-265-4251, or send a message on their Facebook page, and reference case #22-014200.