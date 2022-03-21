KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies discovered what they said appeared to be a murder/suicide on Sunday when checking on a married couple at the request of family members.
Children of 45-year-old Heather M. MacDonald and 48-year-old Kevin S. MacDonald asked law enforcement to check on the couple after not being able to make contact with them.
Arriving deputies noticed what appeared to be two unconscious people in the living room. After entering the residence, they found the couple deceased.
Detectives were called to investigate. They said it appears to be a murder/suicide based on preliminary information.