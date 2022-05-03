MILLER WAY, Idaho - Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 that left a family displaced.
Arriving at the Post Falls home within four minutes, crews observed heavy smoke and fire from the primary house on the property. The flames had extended and caught several surrounding RVs and vehicles as well.
An aggressive attack of the primary structure and exterior was quickly started. Crews determined the home was unoccupied at the time, and the only occupant on the property was found in an RV on site and safely evacuated.
The large volume of fire called for a second alarm status. Coeur d'Alene Fire and Northern Lakes Fire also responded to help control it. The blaze was extinguished at around 3 a.m., though the structure is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the extent of damage is still be assessed. No firefighters were injured.