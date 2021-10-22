POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Thursday night, a shooting occurred at the Maverick gas station on the 5900 block of Pointe Parkway.
On the scene, police found the two men involved and two vehicles with bullet damage. One of the men suffered a gunshot wound, which was treated with a tourniquet before being transported by Kootenai County Fire and Rescue for emergency care. He is currently alive and stable. The second man was identified as the shooter and taken into police custody.
Post Falls Police Department began receiving multiple calls reporting the incident around 6:46 PM. While the circumstances remain under investigation at this time, there is no active safety risk to the community.
Detectives are currently seeking information regarding this shooting and encourage witnesses to contact them with information. You may send an e-mail with any intel to detectives@postfallspolice.com or call Detective Williamson at (208)773-3517 directly.