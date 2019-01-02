COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- Katrina Danforth appeared in an Idaho federal court in Coeur d' Alene today teleconferencing with a judge who was in Boise. But before the hearing began, she seemed in good spirits and at times was laughing with her attorneys.
But reality quickly set in for the adult film actress who goes by the name "Lynn Pleasant" while filming pornography as the federal judge read Danforth her rights.
During the arraignment hearing that only lasted about ten minutes, Danforth entered a plea of not guilty to the five counts that stem from her alleged use of a telephone, and one count relates to her use of the mail in an attempt to find a killer for hire.
According to U.S. Assistant attorney Traci Whelan, the intended target lives in Idaho and was not harmed. Danforth was picked up by federal agents last month at Spokane International Airport after an eight-day Hawaiian vacation.
A trial date has been set for March 4th at 1:30 pm. Danforth will remain in custody at an Idaho Jail.