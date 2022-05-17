Wood River Middle School

Courtesy Blaine County School District

HAILEY, Idaho - According to the Idaho Secretary of State, reports of a potential shooting near Wood River Middle School in Hailey, Idaho sent the school and nearby polling locations into temporary lockdown while the incident was investigated.

Sometime in the morning, the Idaho Secretary of State's Elections Operations Center received multiple reports of potential gunshots in the area of the middle school. In an abundance of caution, a brief temporary lockdown was implemented.

Following investigation by local law enforcement, it was determined no gunshots were actually fired. By 11:30 a.m., all lockdowns were lifted. 

The Blaine County School District said on their Facebook page school would be resuming in the afternoon. Voting at the nearby polling locations immediately resumed and continued as scheduled.

