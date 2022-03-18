RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum man was sentenced to serve up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge alleging he had genital to genital contact with a 12-year-old child three separate times in 2017.
Charles Ross, 41, received his sentencing Tuesday from District Judge John Mitchel. Judge Mitchel ordered the first six years to be fixed and the remaining 24 to be indeterminate with credit for time served.
Ross was evaluated as having a high risk to reoffend. He has a long list of prior convictions from attempted strangulation to DUI and drug charges.
“Although we recommended a forty year sentence, this sentence will protect the public from Mr. Ross for years to come. Judge Mitchell appropriately evaluated the seriousness of the conduct, the trauma suffered by the victims, the safety of the community and punishment in reaching his decision. The sentence will protect the community from Mr. Ross victimizing other children for a considerable period of time, and only then will he be considered for parole,” Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh said.