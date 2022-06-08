COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With summer on the horizon, Resort Boat Rentals at the Boardwalk Marina in Coeur d'Alene is preparing for a busy season.

Resort Boat Rentals offer a variety of rental options from pontoon and sport boats to paddle boards and new this summer they are offering surf charters. The surf charters package includes a licensed captain, certified surf instructor, fuel, as well as rented equipment like wet suits, life jackets, surf boards, tubes, towels, sunscreen, and water.

If you plan to book for the month of June, you can receive 20% off with the code KHQ2022.

More information can be found at https://resortboatrentals.com

