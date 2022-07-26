COEUR DALENE, Idaho  A family living in a rural area just east of Coeur d'Alene is dealing with a growing problem, and a threat that won't go away.
 
Shooting and target practice aren't unusual in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, but the bullets aren't just hitting targetsthey're hitting one family's home.
 
"Zip right over the house, zip right over the house, zip right over the house," Andrew Rockwell, whose home borders the idyllic forest tree line. "This is the problem area, this right here."
 
Rockwell and his family are no strangers to guns. In fact, they're gun owners themselves.
 
"We love everything about (shooting), but we do it in a safe manor," he said.
 
Living just east of Coeur d'Alene in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, it's normal to hear guns go off.
 
"We hear shooting probably a daily occurrence, today we hear shooting this morning," he said.
 
But on Saturday during his daughter's second birthday party, one of those bullets hit way too close to home.
 
"We were just all hanging ou,t barbequing, talking. The kids were playing, going down the slide. We heard some shooting start up, which is normal, so no one thinks anything about it," he recalled.
 
It was a normal scene, until it very suddenly wasn't.
 
"And then we heard another whiz, and then a whiz with a ting which is metal, and then a whizz with a thud, which is wood. We knew it was hitting buildings. Parents started screaming, 'Get in the house get in the house, get the kids in the house!'"
 
You can see bullet holes in a shed. Just feet away from where kids were playing.
 
"It's kinds of concerning," he admitted. "(The) first thought is your family."
 
This isn't the first-time bullets have whizzed past the Rockwell family home.
 
"We have caught people actually in the act, with their vehicles facing directly east shooting downhill into the brush, and the brush backstop is our buildings right here," he said.
 
While it is  legal to shoot in the national forest, gun safety remains paramount. But when Rockwell looked to authorities for help stopping this safety hazard, there really wasn't much they could do.
 
"They did what they could. It's not their jurisdiction. It's the forest service. They went up and talked to the people, educated them," he said.
 
Rangers can post No Shooting signs, but it's a solution without merit.
 
"I've put signs up numerous times. They get shot down or burned up or just vandalized," Dan Scaife, the District Ranger for the Coeur D'Alene River Ranger District, said. "Within weeksI'm not kidding."
 
Scaife said closing a street down is not common, and barricading it off can get expensive.
 
"If you tried to address every potential for this to happen for every piece of private land, I mean... I couldn't even venture guess on how much private land surrounds the forest," he said.
 
All this leaves the Rockwell's without a solution, waiting for a day one of those bullets punctures something more precious than a building—someone too important to risk.
 
"We're at a point where we feel our hands are tied, and so we feel like, what's next? What can we do?" he said.
 
Right now, all rangers can do is educate and give out fines, but this family is hoping more can be done before true tragedy strikes.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!