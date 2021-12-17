IDAHO - Roads are slick this morning throughout north Idaho after Thursday's snowfall. Here's a list of school delays and closures in the area.
- Genesee School District - 2 hour delay and no breakfast
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.