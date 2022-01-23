From the Idaho Transportation Department:
UPDATE JAN. 23, 2:30 P.M:
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho – SH-55 near Smiths Ferry will remain closed in both directions at least through tomorrow (Jan. 24) afternoon due to a rockslide. Experts will be on site tomorrow morning to assess the safety and stability of the hillside before reopening the road to the traveling public.
Another update will be provided tomorrow afternoon once there is more information about when the road could reopen.
The Idaho Transportation Department appreciates the continued patience of the public with another rockslide while crews work to reopen the highway as soon as possible. It is critical to take the time to assess the stability of the slope and ensure it's safe to reopen the road to the traveling public.
The public can receive direct updates on this slide by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho – Idaho State Highway 55 (SH-55) between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road has been closed due to a rockslide overnight.
The road will remain closed until further notice. This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall. Geotechnical experts need to assess the stability of the hillside and determine next steps to reopen SH-55 safely. Construction crews are heading to the area.
Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use U.S. Highway 95 as the alternate route.
The public can receive direct updates on this slide by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.