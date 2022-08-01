PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials.
The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of 0.228, nearly three times the .08 legal limit.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said the boat was traveling about 100 miles per hour, a pace likely made more dangerous by windy weather reported at the time.
The boat also lacked enough life jackets for everyone on board, according to BCSO.