RATHDRUM, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies, Spokane Police SWAT, Post Falls Police and Coeur d’Alene Police are on the scene of a fire and deadly shooting near Rathdrum Monday night.
Deputies say they first went to a fire near Highway 53 and Hauser Lake Road, and soon learned there had also been a shooting. Detective say there are at least three victims. One man has died, one person is recovering in the hospital, and the third person wasn't actually hurt, although deputies say the gunman shot at them.
Deputies say they've heard reports that a fourth person may have also gotten shot, but they haven't been able to find that person, nor confirm that information.
Last updated on Feb. 28 at 11:20 p.m.
KHQ has a reporter live on scene
