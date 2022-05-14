Lewis County Sheriff's Office

From the LCSO Facebook page

NEZPERCE, Idaho - Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a shooting in Nezperce that left one person dead.

According to the report, LCSO deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of 2nd St. at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. A shooting had occurred, and one person was dead. 

Once officers are able to notify family, the identities of those involved will be released. Detectives from ISP are joining LCSO to investigate the incident, though no further information is available at this time. 

There is no on-going threat to the community, according to LCSO, and they ask for cooperation from the community as they continue to look into the case.

