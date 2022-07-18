COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Six Patriot Front Members appeared in Kootenai County Magistrate Court today over Zoom.

This comes after 31 members were charged with Conspiracy to Riot back on June 11th.

All six of the Patriot Front Members plead not guilty to Conspiracy to Riot and they all plan to hire private council.

In early June, authorities arrested 31 Patriot Front Members for Conspiracy to Riot just a block away from where Pride in the Park took place.

Police were tipped after a concerned citizen reported a“little army” entering a U-Haul in the Springhill Suites parking lot.

“I have no doubt in my mind that had that van stopped at the park or much near the park we still would have ended up in a riot situation,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

Police seized riot gear, a document outlining call locations, primary checkpoints, drill and prep times, and observation windows. GPS coordinates for a drop point with two backup plans were written as well.

According to police, a smoke grenade was also found in the U-Haul, along with an “abnormally long pole.”

“In my opinion, I would gladly arrest 31 individuals who were coming to riot in our city for a misdomeanor rather than have them participate in some sort of seriously disruptive event which is exactly what they were planning. And it wasn’t just city park that they were planning to riot in, they were planning on going down Sherman for instance,” Chief White said.

Fast forward to Monday, Josiah Buster, Connor Moran, Justin O’Leary, Derek Smith, Mishael Buster, and Dakota Tablor all pled not guilty.

We asked the Kootenai County Court when the trial is scheduled for, but they didn’t have that information.

The rest of the Patriot Front Members are scheduled to be in court throughout the month of August. KHQ will be tracking these cases as they continue to unfold.