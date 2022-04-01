RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Village Bakery, beloved purveyor of tasty treats, is hosting a special needs Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 2 at Majestic Park in Rathdrum!
Starting at 10 a.m., the first hour of the hunt is reserved specifically for children with special needs and will open to all guests at 11. Hundreds of eggs were filled by hand with all sorts of goodies!
The currant and former Ms. Wheelchair Idaho will also be present to greet the kids, as will Vastra the Clown to twist up delightful balloon art! As an added bonus, there will be cake decorating and other fun activities too!
The event is free, but donations are much appreciated. You can scan the QR code in the flyer for a link to their Venmo!