SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A man was arrested Friday after he called 911 and reported he had just shot his friend in the head, according to Bonner County Sheriff's Office.
On August 5 just before 5 p.m., Bonner County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Spirit Lake Cutoff Rd. after 64-year-old Michael Schofield of Spirit Lake reported to authorities he'd shot his friend in the head.
When they arrived to the scene, deputies found a 66-year-old man in the front yard, already dead from a gunshot to the head. A handgun was recovered from the scene.
Deputies arrested Schofield and booked him into Bonner County Detention Center under the charge of second-degree murder.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. The incident remains under investigation.
