Coeur d'Alene City Council member Dan Gookin posted a YouTube video on his page, "Kootenai Rants," speaking out about an altercation with North Idaho College Board of trustees Chair Todd Banducci.
Gookin said he filed a police report, alleging that Banducci assaulted him last Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, after a Kootenai County Central Committee meeting at the Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene.
Gookin said in his YouTube video, that he was in the lobby after the meeting, and "he (Banducci) followed me, I did not ask him to, he pursued me."
Gookin said that Banducci told him that he owed his family an apology.
"That broke me, I'm like, oh my god the arrogance, to think the way we were treated on Lincoln Day, was somehow my fault and I was going to apologize? So, I let fly a torrent of obscenities," Gookin said in the video.
Gookin said that stems from an interaction on Lincoln Day, an event by the Kootenai County GOP in mid-February.
Gookin said he and his girlfriend set his stuff on a table that was not marked reserved - then left and came back a few hours later.
He said when they come back there was a sign marked reserved, with people sitting there, and Gookin said they were asked to leave.
So, last Thursday, when Gookin and Banducci spoke outside the Altar Church, Gookin was upset, and said, "He followed me outside and called me a p****, so I turned to face him and said, 'you're not worth it.'"
Surveillance video from the church shows the two arguing, but it does not appear that Banducci assaulted Gookin in any way, at least not physically. In an interview with Gookin Wednesday afternoon, Gookin reiterated his request that Banducci resign. He also further explained the assault charge, which he says he inquired with police about but did not file because, according to Gookin, police said Banducci's actions did not warrant criminal charges.
Gookin also provided KHQ with a text message that he says is from Todd Banducci, sent Monday afternoon. The text reads in part, "I hope u smiled 4 the security camera as it recorded your outburst. The footage has been preserved. & the church's female employee witnessed it. Did u go home angry, embarrassed, sad-- all 3? U were out of line - twice & u know it.... U R such a disappointment. Well, i hope taking the low road made u feel better."
KHQ has reached out to Todd Banducci for comment on Gookin's allegations, and to confirm the full contents of the text message. Banducci said he may have a comment later, but was busy with work when we initially got in touch with him.
Gookin said in the video that in November of 2020, Banducci had been re-elected as board chair for NIC.
Gookin said that Banducci told him that he was going to get "revenge for what he says was slights over the past eight years on the board. He told me he was going to get his pound of flesh; he was going to burn the college down."
Gookin added, "This is a personal issue for him, this has nothing to do with right versus left, liberal versus republican."
Supporters of Todd Banducci have created a letter asking for signatures of support to bring to the Trustee meeting on March 23rd.
"We have been ignorant for too long; unaware that our elected officials do not have the local students and community's best interest at heart. Our community needs North Idaho College to return to a strong, conservative, LOCAL community college. The school has been off that trajectory for many, many years and we are fighting to return our college back to its roots," supporters of Banducci write on the website.
The letter that a group of Banducci supporters will be sending the NIC Trustees reads:
"Dear NIC Board of Trustees,
I am writing this letter to inform you that I support Todd Banducci and his desire to do what's right for North Idaho College. I do not believe that the school has been on the best path for many years and now with Mr. Banducci at the helm I have hope that he will lead the school to a more conservative, locally-focused, community college.
I have been ignorant for too long; unaware that our elected officials do not have the local students and community's best interests at heart. Our community needs North Idaho College to return to a strong, conservative, LOCAL community college. The school has been off that trajectory for many, many years and we are fighting to return our college back to its roots.
I fully support Chair Todd Banducci and would ask that you do too.
Thank you."
KHQ did reach out to Banducci for comment and has not heard back yet, we will update this story when we do. We also reached out to Coeur d'Alene Police, and they told us they could not comment on the matter as it is an active investigation.