ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
“We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic by mid-October.”
Traffic has diverted to Mineral Ridge, the new frontage road to the east, since August 2021. The new frontage road to the west, called Vintage Road, will fully open north of Homestead Road roughly one week after the main traffic shift.
Drivers should still slow down in the area as work will continue near the Trails End Road intersection.
This $21 million project began in fall 2020 and is expected to finish by November, one year ahead of schedule.