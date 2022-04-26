BOISE, Idaho - The trial for former Idaho Lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger, accused of raping a 19-year-old intern, begins Tuesday.
Ehlinger resigned from his position as a state representative in 2021 after the intern reported he did not have her consent before having sex with her.
During an Ethics Committee investigation, Ehlinger acknowledged the encounter but said the sex was consensual.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in September, 2021. Ehlinger failed to turn himself in but was arrested as a fugitive in Atlanta. He has since been extradited back to Ada County, Idaho.
The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony rape and forced penetration.
If convicted, Ehlinger could face life in prison and be forced to register as a sex offender.
Follow this twitter thread for live updates:
