COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Special Olympics Idaho announced two athletes from North Idaho are headed to Orlando, FL on June 3 to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics Games.
Athlete Jake Kerr and Unified Partner Matt Creighton began training together in June of last year after Kerr qualified for Idaho's state games. Since then, they've trained at a number of courses around the area. The two will compete as a unified pair in Alternate Stroke Golf at the USA Games!
The golf event will take place at one of the largest, most challenging venues in the nation, Orange County national Golf Center, with more than 200 athletes taking part. Featured events include skill competition, individual standard, and unified alternate strokes.
Should Kerr and Creighton qualify at the USA Games, they will be invited to participate in the Special Olympics World Games, held in Berlin, Germany in 2023.
The pair will be sent off on June 1, and the games will be televised on ESPN beginning June 5. A USA Games app is available for mobile devices, which you can use to follow their progress and send notes of encouragement!
You can CLICK HERE if you'd like to donate to or sponsor Jake Kerr, and CLICK HERE if you'd like to do the same for Matt Creighton!